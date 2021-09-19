Love Story: Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan set to grace Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi's film's live promotions

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is releasing on September 24. Ahead of the film's grand release, megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood actor will grace the film's promotional event live today at 5 PM. Yes, Chiranjeevi as Chief Guest and Aamir as a distinguished guest will be seen promoting Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story.

Sharing about the same, Chay tweeted, "So so excited to have @KChiruTweets sir and Aamir Khan Sir gracing our LOVESTORY UNPLUGGED today from 5pm Liveon YouTube." Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is releasing on September 24. The film is produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and it also has Devyani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Rajeev Easwari Rao, and Satyam Rajesh in important roles.

Meanwhile, check out Naga Chaitanya's latest tweet:

So so excited to have @KChiruTweets sir and Aamir Khan Sir gracing our LOVESTORY UNPLUGGED today from 5pm Live on: https://t.co/fyqn5Ty7w2#LoveStory#LoveStoryOnSep24th pic.twitter.com/DhCsCxzz4r — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) September 19, 2021

Love Story will see Naga Chaitanya playing the role of Revanth, who hails from a village in Telangana.

Besides Love Story, Naga Chaitanya has Telugu films Thank You directed by Vikram Kumar and Bangarraju with father Nagarjuna. He is also making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, both Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have maintained their silence on rumours about them getting divorced.