Love Story director Sekhar Kammula all set to cast Venkatesh Daggubati in his next film?

The well-known south director Sekhar Kammula is hoping to cast Venky Mama actor Venkatesh Daggubati in his upcoming film. There is no official announcement about the film or the casting of the southern actor in Sekhar Kammula's film. The director is currently busy with his upcoming film, titled, Love Story. The southern drama is a romance saga, starring, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The director has helmed films like Fidaa starring Sai Pallavi, Happy Days and Life Is Beautiful. The film, Love Story brings together, talented actors like Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya.

The film which is a romantic drama, will see Sai and Naga in an intense saga. The first look poster of the Sekhar Kammula directorial, called Love Story, featured Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The first look poster of Love Story has impressed the fans immensely. The film is generating a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences. The filmmaker, Sekhar Kammula had to suspend the filming work of Love Story owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Filmmakers across the globe had to suspend the shooting and production work of their respective films due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Now, slowly and steadily the teams of south films, are taking a decision on resuming the filming process. If news reports are to be believed then, Sekhar Kammula still has to complete the shoot of Love Story. So far, no word is out on when the cast and crew of Love Story resumes its shoot.

