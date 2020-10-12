Love Story director Sekhar Kammula wants to re shoot scenes for the Sai Pallavi & Naga Chaitanya starrer?

The news reports also add that Love Story's shoot was wrapped up, but now the director wants to re-shoot certain scenes as he felt they could be better done.

The latest news reports about the upcoming film Love Story states that the director Sekhar Kammula wants to re-shoot a few scenes for the film. As per the latest news reports, the director of the Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer will be re-shooting some scenes, for which the lead actors have given a fresh set of dates. The film, Love Story will see Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

The first look of the Sekhar Kammula directorial was unveiled by the makers. The fans and film audiences loved the first look poster of Love Story. Both the lead actors, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya enjoy a massive fan following on their social media handles. The news reports further go on to state that the makers of the upcoming film will soon announce the release date of the romance drama.

The news reports further go on to state that the director Sekhar Kammula has made some changes to the scenes which will be shot again. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The news reports also add that Love Story's shoot was wrapped up, but now the director wants to re-shoot certain scenes as he felt they could be better done. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya previously featured in the film called Venky Mama.

