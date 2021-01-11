Love Story: Here's what Samantha Akkineni says about Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic film's teaser

Samantha Akkineni could not stop herself from sharing Love Story teaser on social media as she praised Chay's performance.

Love Story teaser starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi was released yesterday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The adorable chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is one of the highlights and has grabbed everyone's attention. The soulful BGM adds the perfect vibe to the romantic teaser. The one-minute teaser takes us on their beautiful journey of love, pain and hope. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is an upcoming Telugu romantic drama and set to hit big screens soon. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to what's next in store for them since the film's teaser has managed to live up to their expectations.

Even Samantha could not stop herself from sharing the teaser on social media as she praised Chay's performance. She wrote, "No one does it better.....@chay_akkineni.. you just keep growing from strength to strength .." Rakul Preet Singh and Raashi Khanna also commented on Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story teaser.

Meanwhile, sharing the teaser on Twitter, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Here’s #Lovestoryteaser for you all ... hope you enjoy the glimpse of this journey as much as I did !."

Love Story is being backed by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

Credits :Twitter

