Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi can't stop smiling as they arrive at the success bash; SEE PHOTOS
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama Love Story got released today, September 24 in theatres and is getting a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Well, Chay, Sai Pallavi along with director Sekhar are already celebrating the film's success. The actors were spotted today as they arrived for the success celebration.
One can see, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi can't hold their excitement and are all smiles as they arrived at the venue. Chay can be seen sporting casuals and is looking handsome as ever while Sai Pallavi is looking pretty in a simple dress. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the lead pair's chemistry in the film is said to be the highlight.
Check out the photos below:
Also Read: Love Story Movie Review: A gutsy film with praise worthy sensibilities
From Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna to Dulquer Salmaan and many more sent best wishes to Naga Chaitanya and team ahead of the film's grand release.
Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the music of Love Story is by Pawan Ch while cinematography and editing are performed by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K respectively. The film is high on emotions and addressed a lot of sensitive topics in the best way possible.