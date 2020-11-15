Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi look beautiful together as a married couple in the latest poster

The Diwali special poster of Love Story sees the lead actors as a married couple and their cute chemistry is all we can't stop talking about.

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story released a new poster featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The Diwali special poster of the film sees the lead actors as a married couple and their cute chemistry is all we can't stop talking about. One can see, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi can't take their eyes off each other and it hints that the audience will witness a happy ending in the film. Don't they look beautiful together as a married couple in the latest poster? This fresh pairing is expected to create some magic on the big screen.

Love Story is one of the much-awaited Telugu films that the audience is looking forward to. The makers resumed the film's shoot in September amid pandemic by taking all the precautions and followed by guidelines set by the government. In the film, Sai Pallavi and Chay will be seen speaking in Telangana dialect. Their stunning chemistry is expected to stand out and the duo has no stone unturned to get into the skin of their character.

Director Kammula earlier told Cinema Express in an interview: "It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams."

Meanwhile, check out Love Story poster below:

I wish you all a very Happy Deepavali

@sekharkammula @chay_akkineni #LoveStory pic.twitter.com/gXhf4WGlYP — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has signed his next project with director Vikram Kumar. In a tweet, the actor had revealed that the film is titled Thank You. Vikram Kumar had tweeted: "Very happy birthday dearest @iamnagarjuna Thank you for everything #ThankYouTheMovie My next directorial venture with @chay_akkineni produced by #DilRaju (sic)."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×