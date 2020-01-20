Love Story: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer's CLIMAX leaked? Find Out

According to media reports that are doing rounds, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story will have a heartbreaking climax.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film titled Love Story is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and after its first teaser, moviegoers can't wait to know what's next in the stores. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film will have a heartbreaking climax. It will have a sad climax sequence with Naga Chaitanya's character will be shown dead while Sai Pallavi will take forward her life in the memories of him. The film will have a lot of emotional scenes that will be the USP of the love saga. However, there are no confirmed details about the same.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are leaving no stone unturned to give their best for the roles. In fact, Naga Chaitanya is learning to speak in the Telangana dialect. Director Sekhar Kammula himself has trained the Majili actor with the language. Sai Pallavi's role in the film could surprise the audience and the chemistry between the lead pair will reportedly stand out. Earlier, giving a glimpse into his character, Naga Chaitanya shared a teaser on Twitter. He tweeted, "Welcome to the world of #NC19. A world that feels like home for me, simple and beautiful."

The shooting of the film went on floors last month in September and the team is set to wrap the last schedule soon. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venky Mama alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi has geared up for her next film wit Rana Daggubati.

