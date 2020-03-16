Love Story: Naga Chaitanya took THESE many retakes to match steps with Sai Pallavi for a dance sequence?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The latest news update on the south drama is that the lead actor Naga Chaitanya nearly took 10-20 takes during a dance sequence.

The upcoming south drama titled Love Story will have Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The romance saga is among the highly anticipated flick from the south film industry. The latest news update on the south drama is that the lead actor Naga Chaitanya nearly took 10-20 takes during a dance sequence. The news reports also suggest that the female lead of the film Love Story, Sai Pallavi was performing effortlessly during the dance sequence. It is known in the south film industry that the gorgeous actress Sai is a brilliant dancer. The lead actor reportedly found it difficult to match steps with Sai Pallavi.

The south film, Love Story is helmed by director Sekhar Kammula. The makers of the film recently released the song, Ay Pilla. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the film. The music lovers gave the song, Ay Pilla a thundering response and are now waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The music direction for the Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer is done by Pawan Ch.

The song Ay Pilla is sung by Haricharan and Nakul Abhayankar and Hiral Viradia have given additional vocals for the song. The lyrics are done by Chaithanya Pingali. The film, Love Story is expected to hit the big screen on April 2. Love Story which is touted to be a romance drama has dance as a critical element. This is the first time when Naga Chaitanya will share screen space with Sai Pallavi.

