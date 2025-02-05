Love Story OTT release: Where to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer online ahead of duo’s new film Thandel

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are yet again ready to share the screen with their upcoming movie Thandel, slated to release on February 7, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at the duo’s first movie together, Love Story.

Where to watch Love Story

Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is currently available to stream on Aha Video. The musical romantic drama was released in theaters back on September 24, 2021.

Official trailer and plot of Love Story

The movie Love Story focuses on the lives of two individuals from different religious backgrounds. Revanth is a man from a lower-caste Christian family who makes a living by running a Zumba dance center in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Mounika, an upper-caste Hindu girl, moves to the city in hopes of finding a job. However, after failing to secure work, Revanth, by chance, sees her dancing inside his center and soon joins her, offering her the opportunity to become a partner at his center.

Over time, the two fall in love but face numerous challenges along the way, owing to their intercaste relationship. The rest of the movie focuses on how they manage to overcome these aspects and whether they would unite.

Cast and crew of Love Story

Love Story features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film also has actors like Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Easwari Rao, Uttej, and many more as supporting characters.

The movie, directed by Sekhar Kammula is based on a story written by himself. The film is musically composed by Pawan Ch, with Vijay C. Kumar handling the cinematography and Marthand K. Venkatesh completing the editing work.

Moving forward, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are soon set to be seen in the film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The romantic action thriller features the tale of a fisherman who accidentally crosses into Pakistan and how he manages to return.