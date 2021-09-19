Love Story Pre Release Event: Chiranjeevi calls Naga Chaitanya a cool son; praises Aamir Khan for his hardwork

At the pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story, megastar Chiranjeevi was all praises for Bollywood actor . Recalling the moment when they ran into each other at the airport in Japan, Chiranjeevi said admires Aamir Khan. He also expressed to watch Aamir Khan's remake film of the Hollywood movie 'Forrest Grump'.

"We met a long back in Tokyo and we used to meet a lot during the shoots at different places," said Chiranjeevi as he shared about his bonding with Aamir Khan. Chiranjeevi further added that how they both have a lot of mutual admiration for each other. "The way you are trying to maintain physique, trying to bring good subject is amazing...it is a very different character (Forest Grump) and I don't know how he manages to pull it off. Thank you for coming to our town and these encourages our young actors."

The Sye Raa actor was equally all praises for Naga Chaitanya. Calling him a cool and composed man, Chiranjeevi said, "He is a cool son of a cool father Nagarjuna." He also expressed his wish to watch Chaitanya with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out a few photos from the event below:

Co-starring Sai Pallavi, Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and is releasing on September 24.