Love Story Re-release: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic movie returns to cinema on Valentine's Day

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story became a classic romantic saga after its release in 2021. Even today, the movie is re-watched by hopeless romantics who want to feel love in the air. Well, the musical romantic-drama film is returning to the big screens this Valentine’s Day. Read on!

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Love Story re-releasing in cinemas

Back in 2021, director Sekhar Kammula created a masterpiece which ended up become audience’s favourite entertainer. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story became the talk of the town, making it a blockbuster hit. For those who enjoyed the story on the big screen, we have some good news.

Revanth (played by Naga Chaitanya) and Mounika (played by Sai Pallavi) are returning to cinemas again. According to reports, Love Story is all set to re-release on February 14, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. Penned by Kammula, it’s a tale of two lovers who cross paths when they migrate to the city to fulfil their dreams.

But like every couple in love, they also had to face multiple challenges and roadblocks to finally be able to live happily with each other. Revanth and Mounika go through hell and back to finally live in peace.

While Chaitanya and Sai lead the show, they are joined by an ensemble cast including Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Easwari Rao, Uttej, Ananda Chakrapani, and Gangavva. Rana Daggubati also lent his voice in the film, produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Vrushakarma. Touted as one of the much-anticipated projects of the actor, the movie will star Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Along with them, Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava will be seen in a villainous avatar. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the upcoming movie is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings.

As for Sai Pallavi, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ek Din alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026.

