Love Story: Sai Pallavi looks super happy as she wraps up Sekhar Kammula directorial; See Pic

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's sizzling chemistry is going to be one of the highlights in the film.

Finally, the makers of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story have wrapped the film's shoot today. The makers of the upcoming love saga took to Twitter and shared a happy picture as they completed the film's last schedule. However, Naga Chaitanya is missing in the group picture as he wrapped up the shoot way early. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is one of the much-anticipated films that the audience is looking forward to. Also, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's sizzling chemistry is going to be one of the highlights in the film.

Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, the makers of Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story treated the audience with a new poster featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The duo was seen as a married couple in the new poster and their beautiful chemistry has grabbed everyone's attention. This fresh pairing is expected to create some magic on the big screen. Meanwhile, as they wrapped up the shoot, the makers tweeted, "Team #LoveStory Completes Their Shoot & Is Gearing Up For It's Release."

Also Read: PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya spotted at Hyderabad airport as they return from Goa

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has signed his next project with director Vikram Kumar. In a tweet, the actor had revealed that the film is titled Thank You. Vikram Kumar had tweeted: "Very happy birthday dearest @iamnagarjuna Thank you for everything #ThankYouTheMovie My next directorial venture with @chay_akkineni produced by #DilRaju (sic)."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×