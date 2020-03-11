Love Story Song Ay Pilla: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic track's melody is beyond pleasant

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The first teaser of Love Story featuring Naga Chaitanya has already set high expectations and now the makers have released romantic track, Ay Pilla and it's winning the Internet.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Love Story is the talk of the town since its inception. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to catch the fresh pairing of Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya on the big screen. The first teaser of the film featuring Naga Chaitanya has already set high expectations and now, the makers have released romantic track, Ay Pilla and it's winning the Internet. Composed by Pawan Ch and vocals by Haricharan, the newly released romantic song is beyond pleasant. One will also get a glimpse of Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya's adorable chemistry.

Sharing the song on social media, Naga Chaitanya tweeted, "Was overwhelmed by the response for the preview and now here’s the complete song #AyPilla .. melody at its finest." The lyrical video written by Chaithanya Pingali is setting the right mood and is perfect to dedicate to your partner. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Asian Cinemas. Pavan, a part of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick.

Watch Ay Pilla song below:

Also Read: Exclusive Photos: Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya spotted on the sets of Love Story in Hyderabad

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, director Shekhar had revealed, “It’s a typical love story with a strong conflict point. The film also reflects the Telangana’s culture and traditions. In fact, instead of erecting sets, we shot the film in the villages of Telangana to make the content looks realistic and more appealing."

Credits :YouTube

Read More