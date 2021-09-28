Love Story success meet PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya keeps it classic in formals; Sai Pallavi, Nagarjuna attend

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's romantic film, Love Story, which was released on September 24 in theatres is creating records at the box office. Love Story became one of the biggest commercial films to create box office records post-second wave of coronavirus. Today, the team of Love Story came together to celebrate the success in Hyderabad.

The lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi were spotted at the success meet along with Akkineni Nagarjuna as paparazzi clicked them. While Naga Chaitanya looks charming as ever in a formal outfit, Sai Pallavi yet again went for her signature traditional look in a salwar suit. The chief guest of the event was Chay's father Akkineni Nagarjuna, who was also spotted arriving in a casual look. Check out the photos here:

Previously, , who is sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha, was in Hyderabad and attended every event of the film. Right from pre-launch ceremony to success bash, which they had at Nagarjuna's house. Love Story has taken the biggest opening for an Indian film in the last 6 months as it clocked an opening weekend in the range of Rs 24.20 to 25.00 crore. The worldwide gross total of Love Story stands in the range of Rs 35 crore.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is a romantic drama and touches a lot of sensitive topics, which is being appreciated by audiences and critics. Audiences are loving the new pair, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, their chemistry is said to be mesmersing. Jointly produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, the film also stars Rajeev Kanakala, Devayani, Eswari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, Uttej and Gangavva in supporting roles.