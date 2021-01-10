Love Story teaser: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's journey of love, pain & hope with soulful BGM is captivating

The much-awaited teaser of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story is finally out and it is beautiful.

Love Story teaser starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya is finally out and it takes us on their beautiful journey of love, pain and hope. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is an upcoming Telugu romantic drama that has set high expectations among the audience since its inception. The one-minute teaser of the film showcases adorable and infectious chemistry between the lead actors. Also, the soulful and catchy BGM adds is one of the highlights that makes the Love Story teaser look beautiful.Â

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Hereâ€™s #Lovestoryteaser for you all ... hope you enjoy the glimpse of this journey as much as I did !." Meanwhile, the film marks Sai Pallavi's reunion with Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa while she shares the screen space for the first time with Naga Chaitanya. For the film, Sai Pallavi and Chaitanya have learnt Telangana dialect. The actors have left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Meanwhile, check out Love Story teaser below.Â

Take a look:Â

Talking about the project, director Sekhar Kammula told Cinemaexpress in an interview: "It's a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams."Â

Love Story is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.Â

