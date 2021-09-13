Love Story Trailer: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi will capture your hearts with their cute chemistry and dance

Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is one of the biggest movies of 2021. Today, the makers released the trailer as the film is gearing up for the big release this month. Going by the trailer, the film promises great chemistry, eye-catching dance, emotions and family drama, which most audiences will connect to.

The film shows the problems a middle-class youth goes through to get a proper job. While both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi struggle to find a job, they can find warmth and love together in the way of dance. The Telangana slang of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is a perfect add on emotion to the characters along with their amazing on screen chemistry. Watch the Trailer here:

Sekhar Kammula, known for his youthful characterization and beautiful love stories, is directing the movie. Along with the teaser, the four singles Saranga Dariya, Ay Pilla and Nee Chitram Choosi and Evo Evo Kavali, received humongous responses. Expectations on this movie are sky high because of the lead pair's amazing chemistry. Love Story also features Rajeev Kanakala, Eswari Rao, Devayani, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali in supporting roles. Music is composed by Pawan Ch.