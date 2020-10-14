Love Today director Balasekaran wants to cast Thalapathy Vijay in his next film?

The latest news reports state that director Balasekaran is looking forward to having Thalapathy Vijay essay the lead role in his next film.

The latest news update about the popular actor Thalapathy Vijay states that director Balasekaran wants to rope in the Master actor for his next film. The director and actor had previously worked in the film called Love Today. The latest news reports state that director Balasekaran is looking forward to having Thalapathy Vijay essay the lead in his next film. The news reports also add that the filmmaker spoke about the Bigil star. The director reportedly stated that he's very happy to see the actor scale such great heights in his film career.

The news reports further go on to state that the director feels that if Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead in his next film, then the actor's popularity will scale even greater heights. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called Master. This film will also feature the well known actor of the southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi. The makkal selvan will be seen as the villain in the much awaited drama. The film Master was slated for a release earlier on, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release of the film. The film Master is among the most highly anticipated films from the southern film industry.

The first look poster of the upcoming film was unveiled by the makers some time back. The fans and film audiences loved the first look poster and are looking forward to watching the film.

