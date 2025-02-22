Love Today OTT release: Where to watch Dragon actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s blockbuster Tamil flick online

Love Today starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role was originally released back in 2022. As the actor’s subsequent film Dragon was released on February 21, 2025, here’s where you can revisit the movie online.

Where to watch Love Today

Love Today starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role is available for streaming on Netflix. The movie which is based on the short film App(a) Lock is directed by the actor as well.

Official trailer and plot of Love Today

The movie Love Today features the tale of Uthaman Pradeep, an engineer who lives with his widowed mother and elder sister. The man is in love with a girl called Nikitha who hails from a orthodox Hindu family.

After her father figures out about their relationship, he urges Uthaman and his daughter to exchange their phones for 24 hours to learn everything about each other’s lives.

The rest of the movie focuses on all the chaotic events that follow in their lives, told through a humorous narrative.

Cast and crew of Love Today

Love Today starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role features an ensemble cast of actors Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Akshaya Udayakumar, Prathana Nathan, and many more in key roles.

The movie directed by Pradeep was co-written by him along with Ajay Gurunadhan. The film’s musical tracks and background scores were composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with cinematography and editing fulfilled by Dinesh Purushothaman and Pradeep E Ragav, respectively.

The movie also received a Hindi-language remake titled Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the lead roles. The film which was released on February 7, 2025, had underperformed at the box office.

Pradeep Ranganathan recently took on the lead role in the film Dragon, which he also directed. The story revolves around Ragavan, a young man who finds himself in hot water due to his questionable methods in his pursuit of success.