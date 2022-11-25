Love Today Telugu Review: This blockbuster is not just a laugh riot but also has a plot

By now, the popularity of 'Love Today' is well-known. On the commercial front, it's redeemed the sub-genre to which it belongs by putting up an enormous box-office performance in Tamil Nadu. Its Telugu release happened today, two weeks later than the original, and the anticipation around its unabashedly "youthful" elements is there for all to see. Despite social media and film reviews ensuring that the surprise factor is gone to an extent, the Telugu-dubbed version manages to entertain and engage. Pradeep Uthaman is a white-collar employee who is in love with Nikitha, a working woman. When the latter's orthodox father (actually, he is unorthodox in his ideas) discovers their clandestine relationship, he subjects them to a disruptive experiment: he asks them to exchange their mobile phones and discover for themselves if they really know each other pretty well. All hell breaks loose when Pradeep finds out that Nikitha is still in touch with her Ex. There are other secrets that ruin his peace. But the mess is not complete until Nikitha unearths Pradeep's secrets.

In the hands of a director interested only in slapstick humour and gags, the crazy premise would have led to 3G double-meaning dialogues, 4G crass humour and 5G in-your-face situations. 'Love Today', though, gradually constructs unpredictable situations, especially in the second half. It is the second half that makes this film a story Even when the film runs out of jokes, it is the second half that makes this film a story. The track involving Pradeep's sister Divya (Raveena Ravi) and her fiance (Yogi Babu) is a complete arc. It's this sort of writing that separates a story from a gagfest.



The humour around ready-made ideas such as 'smartphone addition' is basic at best. But if the comedy works despite the average writing, it is because of the performers, especially the versatile Radhika Sarathkuma (as Pradeep's mother). But the film is not about such stock ideas. It's more about plot, which this romantic comedy-drama film surely possesses.

Love Today trailer in Telugu