Love Under Construction OTT release date: When and where you can watch the new Malayalam rom-com series online
Here’s everything you need to know about the new web series Love Under Construction before it makes its digital debut this month.
Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese's new Malayalam web series, Love Under Construction, is all set to make its digital debut. That's right! After weeks of anticipation, the makers have announced the release date of the show, and it is going to premiere sooner than we think. Continue reading to learn more.
When and where to watch Love Under Construction
Love Under Construction will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 28 onwards. Announcing the same, the OTT platform wrote on X, "The plan is set, and love is loaded! Streaming from February 28, only on Disney+ Hotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi."
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Love Under Construction
The Love Under Construction trailer introduces Neeraj Madhav as Vinod, who narrates his own journey. After working in the Gulf, he returns to Kerala, facing new challenges. The story highlights the middle-class dream of owning a home. It also reflects the belief that a house should showcase wealth.
Vinod, now past the typical marriage age, finds love in Gouri (Gouri G Kishan). Aju Varghese plays Pappettan, who makes dismissive remarks. In response, Vinod calls him a "Thanta vibe" (boomer vibe).
Their romance faces strong opposition from family. Vinod wonders what if Mithunam and Varavelpu happened at the same time. The series explores his struggles between an unfinished house and a complicated relationship.
Cast and crew of Love Under Construction
Love Under Construction features Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, Gouri G. Kishan, Ann Saleem, Anand Manmadhan, Ganga Meera, Manju Sree Nair, Kiran Peethambaran, and Saheer Mohammed in key roles. Directed by Vishnu G. Raghav, the series is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media, with Avantika Renjith as the executive producer. Ajay David Kachappilly handles the cinematography, while Gopi Sundar composes the music. Arju Benn serves as the editor.
Are you excited to watch Love Under Construction on Disney Plus Hotstar?
