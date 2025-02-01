Love Under Construction OTT Release: Here’s where you can stream the Malayalam romantic comedy series online

Malayalam cinema has recently seen some of the most exemplary releases. From thrillers and web shows to short films, these have elevated the level of cinema significantly, surpassing many other regional film industries. Now, another highly anticipated web series titled Love Under Construction will soon make its way to OTT streaming. Read on to find out all the details.

Where to Watch Love Under Construction

Love Under Construction will be airing on Disney+Hotstar Malayalam soon. While the streaming platform has not officially announced the release date yet, audiences already seem highly interested in the show, even before it hits digital screens.

Official Plot of Love Under Construction

On a broad scale, Love Under Construction offers viewers a fresh, new-generation twist to romantic relationships that come with functional challenges. The Malayalam flick revolves around a couple in love who are looking forward to settling down together.

The man, Vinod, is ready to move into a new house with the love of his life. However, what initially seemed like a distant and breezy dream now appears to be challenging and riddled with issues, as moving in brings a host of functional and practical problems.

With his dream of building his own home and love gradually at risk of breaking apart, the series humorously explores the challenges of balancing both worlds.

Cast and Crew of Love Under Construction

The main star cast of this Malayalam romantic comedy features Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese, and Gouri G Kishan. It is directed by Vishnu G. Raghav, who gained recognition for the Tovino Thomas starrer film Vaashi. The series is produced by Rejaputhra Visual Media.