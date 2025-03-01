Love Under Construction Twitter review: Know what netizens have to say about Neeraj Madhav's Malayalam web series

Love Under Construction, starring Neeraj Madhav and Gouri G. Kishan, has finally hit the streaming platform on February 28, 2025. As the series is available to watch on JioHotstar, netizens have taken to the internet to share their opinion about the same.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “#LoveUnderConstruction is a very simple and engaging rom-com with very good casting choices, performances & music. Aju Varghese is simply the star of the show—an honest performance indeed. Neeraj, Gouri, Anand & Ann also did their part well.”

Another user has penned, “A short, simple & decently presented rom-com with perfect casting, good performance & decent music. #AjuVarghese - The show stealer. Neeraj, Gouri, Anand, Ann & the entire cast did their part well. Good (Time pass) watch.”

The web series has managed to receive mostly favorable reviews from the audience, claiming it to be an entertaining venture. Users have lauded the show for its simplistic making and how it can be finished watching in a single sitting.

Check out netizens’ reaction to Love Under Construction

The show Love Under Construction is a romantic comedy web series focusing on the life of Vinod, a man who unexpectedly lost his job in Dubai and returns to Kerala, facing new challenges.

The series focuses on Vinod struggling with completing his house, which is a dream of his family. At the same time, he also falls in love with Gouri, with the series also on their romantic angle.

Advertisement

With Neeraj Madhav and Gouri G Kishan playing the leading roles, the series features an ensemble cast of actors like Aju Varghese, Ann Saleem, Anand Manmadhan, Ganga Meera, Manju Sree Nair, Kiran Peethambaran, and more in key roles.

The web series is directed by Vishnu G. Raghav, with Thudarum producer Ranjith bankrolling it under his banner Rejaputhra Visual Media. The music is composed by Gopi Sundar with Ajay David Kachappilly and Arju Benn handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Apart from Malayalam, the web series is also available for streaming in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.