'Love you sir': Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan for birthday wish and Jawan crew

Atlee celebrated his 37th birthday on 21st September. But this year, the celebrations were sweeter, as the director has just come off the gigantic success of his Hindi directorial debut, Jawan. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and features known names like Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and more in prominent roles.

This was also Atlee’s first birthday since the birth of his son Meer, in January 2023. His wife, Priya, had written a heartfelt note for her husband, as well as shared a picture-perfect family portrait.

Jawan’s cast and crew wish the director

Cast and crew members of Jawan took to social media to wish the director on his birthday. King Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Atlee, where he wrote:

“Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy birthday my friend @atlee_dir! Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling!”

Atlee was quick to respond to the wish, where he said “Love you sir”

Additionally, cinematographer GK Vishnu, with whom Atlee has collaborated in his previous two directorial ventures, Mersal and Bigl, and his editor Ruben, who has been a part of all of Atlee’s films also wished him on social media. Apart from the cast and crew of Jawan, actor SJ Suryah, whose film Mark Antony has been doing quite well in theaters also wished Atlee.

Atlee on the work front

Atlee’s latest film, Jawan, has been doing extremely well, receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In fact, within 15 days of its release, the film has raked in close to 940 crores internationally as well.

Recently, it was rumored that Atlee is planning a film that would feature both Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, but there is no official confirmation regarding this.

