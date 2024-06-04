‘Love you sir’: Prabhas wishes Salaar director Prashanth Neel on his birthday

Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is one of the most celebrated films of 2023. The KGF fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel-directed movie not only smashed massive records at the box office but also created a benchmark with its visual storytelling. Today, on June 4, 2023, Prashanth is celebrating his 43rd birthday.

And on the filmmaker’s big day, Prabhas shared his heartwarming wishes for the captain of the ship. Have a look!

Prabhas’ wishes for Prashanth Neel

Prabhas took to his Instagram story and shared a still from Salaar and wrote, “Love you sir! Have a beautiful birthday.”

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to his Instagram story and reshared a post dropped by the makers of Salaar and wrote, “Happy Birthday Prashanth.”

Check out Prithviraj's story for Prashanth Neel

More about Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire

Salaar is set in the imaginary dystopian city of Khansaar and revolves around the friendship of Deva, a tribesman, and Varadha, Khansaar's prince. Varadha begs Deva's help to become Khansaar's undefeated ruler.

Along with Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film's ensemble cast features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many others in important roles.

The action thriller was directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur through Hombale Films. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is also the first installment in a two-part film franchise, with the sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, already confirmed and set to begin filming shortly.

Prabhas' upcoming films

Prabhas' next film, Kalki 2898 AD, will be directed by Nag Aswin and will include an ensemble cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more.

The magnum opus is an enormous mythological dystopian film, set to be released on June 27, 2024. The film was shot concurrently in Hindi and Telugu.

Furthermore, Prabhas is collaborating with director Maruthi on his next project, The Rajasaab, which would be a horror-comedy, with Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Aggarwal rumored to play the leading females.

