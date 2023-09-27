‘Love you too’: Thalapathy Vijay responds to Shah Rukh Khan; Congratulates Atlee and Jawan team on success

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Leo, which has Lokesh Kanagaraj at its helm. The film is all set to hit the theaters on 19th October and is currently in its promotion stage.

Recently, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had replied to a fan page of Thalapathy Vijay, which had congratulated him for his film Jawan crossing 1000 crores worldwide. The actor replied to the tweet saying he was looking forward to the Bigil actor’s next film, and that he loved Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay congratulates the Jawan team

In the latest update, Thalapathy Vijay has responded to King Khan’s post, where he personally congratulated the Dil Se.. actor, and director Atlee. He also responded to SRK saying that he loved him too. The Mersal actor’s post read as follows:

“Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk, @Atlee_dir, and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir”

Check out the post below:

Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay have been frequent collaborators, where the Master actor has starred in three out of the five directorial ventures by the Jawan director. In fact, Atlee has repeatedly mentioned how supportive the Sarkar actor has been throughout his career, and especially when it came to Jawan. The Raja Rani director was quick to respond to Vijay’s wish.

Check out the post below:

What’s next for Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is all set for the release of his next film Leo, which marks the second collaboration of the actor with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is supposed to be a part of the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or LCU for short, which already consists of the 2019 film Kaithi and the 2022 film Vikram. The film also features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and many more in prominent roles.

It is also reported that the actor will join Venkat Prabhu on 2nd October for the filming of his next film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy68. The film is also said to feature SJ Suryah, Prabhu Deva, and Prashanth in crucial roles, although there is no confirmation regarding this.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

The Pathaan actor will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film is said to be a social comedy-drama film. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, and Dharmendra in crucial roles, and is set to hit the theaters on December 22nd this year.

