Loved Samantha's satin VS floral nightsuit? Here's how much it costs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves all things fashion and has served us with many bookmark-worthy looks. She loves to experiment with the works of various Indian labels and equally, prominent high-end fashion designers. On her birthday eve, Sam wore a romantic floral nightsuit by Victoria's Secret that costs approx Rs 6,000.

The floral top and shorts set comes in short-sleeves, button-front top and chest pockets with embroidered. Samantha's unparalleled comfort and cosy pair can make for a perfect uniform on lazy days. One can slip into this stunning floral set, light a scented candle and you are set for some glamour in celeb-approved ways. This cosy pair of PJs also make for gram-worthy photos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Victoria's Secret night dress

Samantha had a low-key birthday celebration with team Citadel in Madhya Pradesh. The actress received a surprise from director Raj&Dk and it looks all things fun. Sharing a glimpse from her birthday celebration, Sam revealed that she had set a few rules for her birthday which were clearly not followed by her Citadel team and friends on the sets.

"The rules were simple..

- no surprises

- no cake

-certainly no f**in balloons

I clearly get what I want," wrote Samantha as she shared a few pictures and videos from her birthday celebration with Varun Dhawan and others.

On the work front, Samantha has two interesting projects with two VDs of the film industry- Citadel with Varun Dhawan and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Sharing her experience of working with them, Samantha in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla said, "They're both called VD it's weird! I’m working with two VDs. But they're both amazing co-stars for sure. Both are very giving co-stars. I definitely draw from my co-stars. When they put up a great performance it just makes me want to do my best and it pushes me to my limits so I think they are both incredible co-stars."