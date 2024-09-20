Lubber Pandhu Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Harish Kalyan starrer sports drama

Harish Kalyan’s sports drama Lubber Pandhu has hit the big screens as of September 20, 2024. Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the film has drawn diverse audiences from all around.

Netizens have taken to social media to share their opinions about the film. Many users seem to have enjoyed it, calling it engaging and a treat for cricket lovers.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) even commented, “After Maharaja, Kollywood delivers another quality film this year,” dubbing it the “movie of the year.” With high praise for the lead cast, romance, and cricket themes, the movie seems to have won the hearts of many.

Check out the reactions to Harish Kalyan’s Lubber Pandhu:

The film Lubber Pandhu, written and directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, features Harish Kalyan in the lead role. Alongside him, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Attakathi Dinesh, Vadhandhi fame Sanjana, Swasika Vijay, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat, Devadarshini, and many more in key roles.

The movie tells the tale of two men, Gethu and Anbu, known for their rivalry in gully cricket, set against the backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu. However, things take a dramatic turn when Anbu is revealed to be in a romantic relationship with Gethu’s daughter, further intensifying their animosity. The rest of the film focuses on the fate of Anbu’s love life and how both men’s skills and emotions are put to the ultimate test.

On the work front, Harish Kalyan was last seen playing the lead role in the 2023 film Parking, starring alongside MS Bhaskar and Indhuja Ravichandran. The thriller-drama was a sleeper hit in Tamil Nadu and received immense praise from critics.

Parking follows the life of a young IT employee, Eshwar, who moves into a new house with his pregnant wife, Aadhika. However, things take a drastic turn when a parking dispute with his elderly neighbor escalates, depicting a tale of clashing egos.

