Lucifer director Prithviraj OFFERED to direct Rajinikanth movie? Find Out

Actor Prithviraj, who has gained a huge fan base after his directorial debut Lucifer, has now opened up that he was offered to direct a Rajinikanth movie.

Lucifer, which had Mohanlal in the lead, was Prithviraj’s directorial debut. The film is a milestone for Mollywood and it in fact broke almost all the box office records in Malayalam film industry. In a major revelation, Prithviraj said during a media interaction that he was offered to direct a movie for Rajinikanth. It can be said that other industries too, noticed the film’s loud success. Prithviraj, who is currently on a break, will be next seen in Blessy’s directorial Aadujeevitham. The film will go on floors in March. He is also expected to begin work on Empuraan by the end of 2020. Empuraan will be his second venture in directing.

Talking about the offer to direct Rajinikanth film, Prithviraj was quoted by The Times of India as saying, “Soon after Lucifer release, I got an offer to direct Rajinikanth sir’s next film. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take it up because of Aadujeevitham. I don’t think I have typed a longer sorry note to anyone in my life.”

Apart from Mohanlal, Lucifer also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles. In the political thriller, Mohanlal played a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar will be released for Pongal 2020. The south star is currently busy with the shooting of his next film tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also has Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

