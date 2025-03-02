Lucifer OTT release: Where to watch Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action thriller online before it returns to theaters

L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, is set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. Ahead of its grand release, the makers have planned a theatrical re-release of the first installment on March 20 as a special treat for fans. Before revisiting it in theaters, let’s explore where to watch it online.

Where to watch Lucifer

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV. Those who wish to watch the film online can access it on either platform.

Official trailer and plot of Lucifer

The story of Lucifer revolves around the political chaos that follows the death of Kerala CM PKR. As power struggles emerge, his close circle including his children Priya and Jathin, son-in-law Bobby, and the mysterious Stephen Nedumpally become key players.

Bobby, a secret drug lord, plans to fund the ruling party with illegal money, while Stephen firmly opposes him. A media campaign tarnishes Stephen’s reputation, leading to his arrest. However, his trusted ally Zayed Masood secures his release. As secrets unfold, Priya and Jathin turn against Bobby, exposing his crimes. In the end, Jathin becomes CM, while Stephen’s true identity as Khureshi-Ab'ram is revealed. This forms the crux of the story.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Lucifer

Lucifer is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The cinematography is handled by Sujith Vaassudev, while Samjith Mohammed has taken charge of editing. Meanwhile, Deepak Dev has composed music.

The cast features Mohanlal in the lead role as Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi-Ab'ram. Vivek Oberoi plays Bimal Nair, also called Bobby, while Manju Warrier portrays Priyadarshini 'Priya' Ramdas. Tovino Thomas plays Jathin Ramdas, and Indrajith Sukumaran appears as Govardhan. Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Saniya Iyappan take on supporting roles. Nyla Usha, Giju John, and Prithviraj Sukumaran play key characters, with veteran actor Fazil appearing as Fr. Nedumpally.