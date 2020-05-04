Acharya: Salman Khan to be roped in for a pivotal role in Chiranjeevi starrer?

As per the latest buzz, Salman Khan has been roped in to portray a special role in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Read on for further details.

If there is one movie that has been basking in popularity of late, it is surely the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The much-awaited action drama is actually a Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam movie, Mohanlal. However, there are multiple questions regarding the star cast of the movie which have not been answered yet. For instance, lots of speculations are being made on a pivotal role in Acharya that was played by Prithviraj in the original Malayalam version of the movie.

And for the record, the latest buzz is that Bollywood superstar will be roped in to play a special role in Acharya. Yes, you heard it right! The makers are reportedly considering his name for the role of Prithviraj in the much-awaited movie. For the unversed, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor happens to be a close friend of Chiranjeevi and the latter’s family. So, a possible collaboration of the two superstars is sure to break the internet.

Talking about Acharya, the movie has been helmed by Sujeeth and is making headlines ever since its inception. Earlier, Trisha Krishnan was supposed to be cast as the female lead for the megastar Chiranjeevi starrer. However, the actress walked out of the project citing creative issues. Post that, Kajal Aggarwal was roped in to play the female lead in Acharya. In the midst of all this, there were reports that the latter has also quit the project. However, Kajal has recently quashed all such rumours.

