Lucifer Telugu Remake: Chiranjeevi to join sets post Sankranti 2021; Director Mohan Raja pens a heartfelt note

Chiranjeevi's 153rd film will be directed by Mohan Raja and the shooting will kickstart post Sankranti 2021

Finally, after a lot of speculations, the official announcement about Chiranjeevi starrer Lucifer Telugu remake is out. Filmmaker Mohan Raja, who is known for directing many remakes in the past, will helm this project. Yes, Chiranjeevi's 153rd film will be directed by Mohan Raja and the shooting will kickstart post Sankranti 2021. Over the years, the filmmaker has remade many Telugu movies into Tamil and now after a gap of 19 years, he is back with another remake. Lucifer, the Malayalam film was helmed by Prithviraj and featured superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.

Director Mohan Raja is overwhelmed on teaming up with megastar Chiranjeevi. The director took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note as he shared about the film's shooting schedule. He tweeted, "With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things. And this time I’m more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar @KChiruTweets himself."

Konidela Production Company also shared the news on their Instagram. The official post read, "#Lucifer movie Telugu remake will be directed by #JayamMohanraja and jointly produced by @konidelapro & NVR Cinema...#MegaStar @chiranjeevikonidela will join the sets after Sankranthi 2021."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is shooting for his upcoming film Acharya. Kajal Aggarwal recently joined the sets in Hyderabad. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva.

