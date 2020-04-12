Lucifer Telugu Remake: Chiranjeevi to play Mohanlal's role from original; Saaho fame Sujeeth to helm the film

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. According to social media buzz, Saaho fame Sujeeth to direct the remake.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead roles was a huge success at the box office. The film not only received a good response from the audience and critics but also earned pretty good at the ticket windows. Well, now the film is being remade in Telugu and as earlier we revealed, megastar Chiranjeevi has bagged the Telugu rights of the original. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead role. According to social media buzz, Saaho fame Sujeeth to direct the remake starring Chiranjeevi.

Earlier reports stated Rangasthalam fame Sukumar to direct the film, but now latest reports suggest, Sujeeth will be helming the project. Prithviraj Sukumaran managed to win the hearts of the audiences with his directorial debut. Now, it remains to see if the Malayalam film manages to create the same magic among the Telugu audience. Lucifer also starred Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

#Lucifer Telugu remake with Megastar #Chiranjeevi is locked. #Saaho fame Sujeeth has been signed to direct the remake which will go on the floors once everything returns to normalcy soon. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Acharya, being helmed by Koratala Siva. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. After Trisha walked out of the film due to creative differences, Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal has been approached for the same but no official confirmation has been made yet. Ram Charan might play a cameo but is yet to confirm due to his busy shooting schedule for SS Rajamouli's RRR.

