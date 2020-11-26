  1. Home
Lucifer Telugu Remake: Mohan Raja to helm the project starring megastar Chiranjeevi?

Mohan Raja is known for directing many remakes in the past and now he is set to helm Chiranjeevi starrer Lucifer Telugu remake.
Lucifer Telugu Remake starring Chiranjeevi Lucifer Telugu Remake: Mohan Raja to helm the project starring megastar Chiranjeevi?
The trend of remakes in the Indian film industry is only growing and interestingly,  Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam directorial Lucifer is being remade in Telugu. starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the role of Mohanlal from the original, Lucifer Telugu remake is the talk of the town since its inceptions. According to the latest update on the film, filmmaker Mohan Raja, who is known for directing many remakes in the past, will helm this project as well. Over the years, he has remade many Telugu movies into Tamil and now after a gap of 19 years, he is back with another remake. 

Reportedly, Lucifer remake was originally planned with Saaho director Sujeeth. However, Mohan Raja has reportedly taken the director's seat after he opted out of the Tamil remake of Hindi suspense-thriller, Andhadhun. The shooting of Lucifer Telugu version is expected to go on floors early next year. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy with the shooting of his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. He also shot for Samantha Akkineni's chat show, Sam Jam. 

Talking about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer became one of the biggest Malayalam films of 2019. The film also featured a supporting cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Nyla Usha.

Deepak Dev composed the film's music, and the cinematography was handled by Sujith Vaassudev.

