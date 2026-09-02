Lucky Baskhar 2: Director Venky Atluri promises to ‘soon’ arrive with Dulquer Salmaan starrer sequel

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released in theatres in 2024. Now, with the sequel already on the cards, director Venky Atluri has promised to return with Lucky Baskhar 2 soon.

Venky Atluri promises to arrive soon with Lucky Baskhar 2

Ahead of I’m Game’s release, Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri appeared together for an interview, confirming that a sequel is already on their minds. During their conversation, the Vaathi director said, “As you finish all your commitments, I promise you, I'll come with Lucky Baskhar 2 soon.”

In response, Dulquer Salmaan said, “Soon? Wherever I go, people recognise me from the film, and they call me Baskhar.” Venky added that he is already feeling the pressure of making the sequel while expressing his gratitude to the actor for agreeing to be part of the first instalment.

Moreover, DQ added, “You are the one filmmaker that I'll work with again, whether it's Lucky Baskhar 2 or even a fresh script.”

For those unaware, Lucky Baskhar is a black comedy heist drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, which was released in 2024. The film follows Baskhar, a young man from a middle-class family who leads a modest life with his wife and son while also taking care of his siblings.

Beginning his career as a bank cashier, Baskhar lives from paycheck to paycheck, struggles with mounting debts, hides from moneylenders, and does his best to manage his financial issues. However, after facing a devastating humiliation, he becomes involved in financial troubles, helping him rise out of debt. The rest of the story explores how wealth changes Baskhar and whether his intelligence is enough to save him from the consequences of his actions.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film also features Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Maanasa Choudhary, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Kalyani, Sachin Khedekar, Kasi Viswanath, and others in key roles.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan is set to play the lead role in the upcoming movie I’m Game , directed by Nahas Hidayath. Apart from DQ, the film also stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, and many others in key roles. The action thriller is slated to release on September 3, 2026.

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