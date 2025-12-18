Lucky Baskhar 2 on cards? Dulquer Salmaan starrer crime drama may continue with a sequel

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, was released in theatres on October 31, 2024, and later emerged as a massive box-office success. Now, it appears that the film may likely get a sequel.

Is Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar 2 on cards?

According to a report by Rangasthalam, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar is set to have a sequel. The film would serve as a continuation of the first installment and is expected to be made on a grander scale. However, for now, this remains speculative, as neither the actor nor the makers have made any official announcement.

Interestingly, the 2024 film ended with DQ’s character, Baskhar, flying to the United States while the CBI were still hot on his heels, swindling everyone one last time. If the report turns out to be true, the entertaining and thrilling cat-and-mouse chase could begin once again.

About Lucky Baskhar

For those unfamiliar, Lucky Baskhar is a black comedy crime drama starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film narrates the story of Baskhar, a lower-middle-class bank cashier who is trapped in a never-ending cycle of financial woes.

Fed up with the system, Baskhar resorts to financial scams by swindling money from the bank where he works. As his lifestyle and standards of living rise, Baskhar grows increasingly arrogant and eventually becomes a suspect in financial crimes.

How the man uses his cunning intellect to successfully evade every challenge life throws at him, and whether he ultimately succeeds, forms the heart of the film.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the movie features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Maanasa Choudhary, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Kalyani, Sachin Khedekar, Kasi Viswanath, and several others in key roles.

Dulquer Salmaan’s next film

Dulquer Salmaan is currently filming his next project, titled I’m Game. Directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidhayath, the film is touted to be a high-stakes action entertainer, with DQ expected to appear in the role of a gambler.

Considered his homecoming project in Malayalam cinema, the movie also stars Antony Varghese Pepe, Sandy Master, Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, and several others in prominent roles.

