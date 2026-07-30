Lucky Baskhar 2: Venky Atluri confirms sequel to Dulquer Salmaan starrer, says ‘Need a couple of years…’

Director Venky Atluri is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya in the lead role. Ahead of its release, the filmmaker confirmed that a sequel to Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar is part of his future lineup. However, he added that the project will take some time to materialise as he has other commitments to complete first.

Venky Atluri confirms Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar 2

In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Venky Atluri said, "Lucky Baskhar sequel is there in my line-ups. I need a couple of years for that as I have another 2 commitments before that. Lucky Baskhar 2 is a huge responsibility, which I have to explore in many ways. I'll start it in 2 years. Before that, I'll do Dhanush sir film, which is a cop story, and another one is a proper kids' film like the ones from Disney and like Home Alone."

For those unaware, Lucky Baskhar is a black comedy heist drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary that was released in 2024. The film follows Baskhar, a young man from a middle-class family who leads a modest life with his wife and son while also taking care of his siblings.

Beginning his career as a bank cashier, Baskhar lives from paycheck to paycheck, struggles with mounting debts, hides from moneylenders, and does his best to manage his financial troubles. However, after facing a devastating humiliation, he becomes involved in financial scams, helping him rise out of debt. The rest of the story explores how wealth changes Baskhar and whether his intelligence is enough to save him from the consequences of his actions.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film also features Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Maanasa Choudhary, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Kalyani, Sachin Khedekar, Kasi Viswanath, and others in key roles. Following its critical and commercial success, Lucky Baskhar is available to stream on Netflix.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the action entertainer I'm Game. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film features the actor as a high-stakes player and is slated to release in theatres on August 20, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor also has Sri Sri and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara in his lineup.

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