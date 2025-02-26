Lucky Baskhar on OTT: Dulquer Salmaan starrer trends on streaming platform’s top list for 13 consecutive weeks

Dulquer Salmaan starrer movie Lucky Baskhar hit the big screens on October 31, 2024. Following its theatrical release, the film debuted on the online platform Netflix on November 28, 2024.

With the film running successfully on OTT, the makers have announced that it has managed to continue its run on the top trending list of the streaming platform.

Sharing the official announcement, the makers penned, "#LuckyBhaskar’s mind game is spot on in the digital arena too. The first South Indian film to trend for 13 weeks straight on Netflix. A true downpour of love from the audience."

See the official post here:

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, is a period crime thriller directed by Venky Atluri. The film tells the story of Baskhar, an ordinary bank cashier from a middle-class background who struggles to make ends meet as the sole breadwinner of his family.

When Baskhar loses hope of advancing professionally, he turns to the world of financial scams. The film delves into how Baskhar accumulates his monetary gains and how money ultimately changes his life.

In addition to Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film features an ensemble cast, including Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Sachin Khedekar, and more in pivotal roles.

The cinematography was handled by Nimish Ravi, while Navin Nooli took care of the editing. The film's musical score and tracks were composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Moving forward, Dulquer Salmaan is set to appear in the lead role in the movie Kaantha. The period venture is expected to feature the actor as a superstar from the golden era of Tamil cinema.

Moreover, the actor will also be seen in the film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, a Telugu-language romantic flick. The movie is rumored to feature Sai Pallavi as the female lead, though an official confirmation is yet to be made.