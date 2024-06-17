Lucky Baskhar single promo OUT: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary sparkle undying romance in song Srimathi Garu

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary are all set to play the leading pair together in their upcoming movie Lucky Baskhar. Now, the makers of the film have dropped the promo video of the first single called Srimathi Garu in Telugu.

The track is composed by GV Prakash Kumar with Vishal Mishra and Shweta Mohan crooning the Telugu version of the song. The full-length single is slated to hit streaming platforms on June 19, 2024.

Check out the promo video of Srimathi Garu from Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar

The promo video of the first single was also released in various other languages with the names Mindathe, Kolladhey, and Naaraazgi in languages like Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi respectively. With Shweta Mohan singing for all other versions, the male portions were likely sung by Yazin Nizar, Anand Aravindakshan, and Vishal Mishra.

Even though the promo video only provided a few minor glimpses into the world of Lucky Baskhar, the song emphasized a sparkling romance between DQ and Meenakshi. Moreover, it seems that Dulquer plays a family man in the film with the latter featuring as his wife who both also share a son.

The upcoming movie Lucky Baskhar is directed by Vaathi fame Venky Atluri and is said to be a financial drama-thriller, with DQ playing the role of a banker. The film’s teaser which was released a couple of months ago unveiled an intriguing introduction to the film which was thrilling and fun.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Workfront

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in 2023 with his action-packed Malayalam movie King of Kotha aka KOK. The movie featured the story of a local gangster called Kotha Raju who was notorious in the crime-filled town. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Raju has to abandon his town only to return years later to settle his final scores.

The movie directed by Abhilash Joshiy in his debut venture featured an ensemble cast of actors like Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Shammi Thilakan, and many more in key roles. Although the movie was released with great hype for Onam last year, it ultimately bombed at the box office.

Besides his upcoming movie Lucky Baskhar, the actor is also rumored to be part of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, but an official confirmation about it is still pending.

