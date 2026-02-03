Lucky The Superstar OTT Release: When and where to watch GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan’s comedy drama online

Lucky The Superstar, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, is set for a direct OTT release. Here are the details about the comedy-drama film’s streaming.

When and where to watch Lucky The Superstar

Lucky The Superstar is slated to arrive on the OTT platform JioHotstar and begin streaming on February 20, 2025. The official update was shared through the film’s social media handles.

Announcing the release, the team wrote, “Meet the smallest superstar with the biggest impact. A direct OTT release after a long time. Lucky The Superstar streaming from Feb 20 only on JioHotstar.”

Plot of Lucky The Superstar

Lucky The Superstar centres around a lost and innocent puppy who keeps moving from one place to another. The puppy plays a key role in a child’s emotional recovery while also bringing joy to a disrupted family. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when the puppy is taken away along with other stray dogs under a political initiative, forcing her out of the child’s life.

When the protagonist realises the impact of Lucky’s absence, he embarks on a mission to bring her back. The rest of the film focuses on the emotional turmoil and adventurous journey the characters undergo, highlighting the value and influence the puppy’s presence has on their lives.

Cast and crew of Lucky The Superstar

Lucky The Superstar stars GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. Apart from the lead duo, the film also features Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu, Kovai Sarala, Muthu Kumar, Motta Rajendran, Devadarshini Chetan, Uday Mahesh, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, the film features music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Navneeth Sundar. The editing is handled by Lawrence Kishore.

GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan’s work front

GV Prakash Kumar is next set to appear in lead roles in films such as Idimuzhakkam, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, 4G, and more. On the music front, the actor-composer will be providing compositions for upcoming films, including Mandaadi, Kara, Irumudi, Suriya46, Magudam, and DQ41.

Meanwhile, Anaswara Rajan will next be seen as a co-lead in With Love, co-starring Tourist Family fame Abishan Jeevinth.

