Lullaby: Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona’s new track is an ode to precious father-daughter relationship

Kiccha Sudeep's forthcoming fantasy action-adventure, Vikrant Rona has once again made headlines as the makers have unveiled the latest single from the film. Titled Lullaby, the song showcases the wonderful relationship between a father and daughter. Crooned by Vijay Prakash, Anup Bhandari has written the lyrics of the song.

Prior to this, the makers released the first track from the movie picturized on Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez. This foot-tapping number named Ra Ra Rakkamma has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz. Shabbir Ahmed has provided the lyrics for this peppy song.

Check out the song below:

The trailer of Vikrant Rona has also created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Although the storyline of the film is still under wraps, it is clear that Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as a police inspector in his next, who is in search of a devil in a village.

Made under the direction of Anup Bhandari, this highly anticipated project also has Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in crucial roles, along with others. The venture will be out in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

Coming to the technical crew, William David is the cinematographer for the movie, while Ashik Kusugolli is the editor. Meanwhile, B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director of the flick.

Financed by Jack Manjunath under the banner of Shalini Artss in association with Alankar Pandian, the film has been presented by Zee Studios.

Vikrant Rona is likely to be out in the cinema halls on 28th July this year.

