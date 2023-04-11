Luxurious mansions in four cities to a private jet, a sneak peek at Nayanthara's jaw-dropping net worth

Nayanthara is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in South cinema. Fondly known by the moniker, Lady Superstar, she is one such actress who earned the credibility to compete with male actors and make blockbuster movies. She started off the trend of female-centric films and not only took the movies to the theatres but also made them blockbusters at the box office. She delivered many hits in her journey since her debut with the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare.

After paving a niche for herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well, Nayanthara is all set to make her Hindi debut as well with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. All eyes are on the beauty. With her luscious filmography, it is well known that she earns well and also leads an affluent lifestyle. Lady Superstar reportedly owns a net worth of 165-170 crores, as per GQ.

Let's take a look at Nayanthara's jaw-dropping net worth and everything that contributes to it

Whopping net worth

Nayanthara reportedly owns a net worth of a whopping 22 Million, i.e. Rs 165 crore, and was also listed under the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List in 2018 and 2019. Being the highest-paid actor, she takes home a cheque of Rs 10 crores for a movie.



Brand endorsements

The Netrikann actress is the face of many big brands and charges Rs 5 crores, as per News 18. She endorses brands like Kay Beauty, Tanishq, Tata Sky, and more.

Luxurious homes in four cities

As Nayanthara is somebody who spends maximum time at home with her loved ones, when not shooting, she has residential properties across India including Kerala, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. According to reports, her Hyderabad apartments cost around Rs 15 crores located in the poshest area, Banjara Hills, where most A-league celebrities live. She reportedly owns two 4BHK lavish houses in Chennai that are worth a whopping amount of Rs 100 crores and a parental house in Kerala. One of her mansions in Chennai is located in Poes Graden, where celebrities, Chief Minister, Rajinikanth, and Dhanush also live.

The actress, who is often travelling to Mumbai for the shoot of her Hindi debut, has reportedly purchased a sea-facing apartment. She currently lives with her husband Vignesh Shivan and twin boys Uyir and Ulgam.

Private jet

Nayanthara is one of the very few South celebs to own a private jet, which is mainly for her personal use, according to a Deccan Herald report. She and her husband Vignesh frequently travel in their private jet from Chennai-Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai-Kochi trips, and vacations as well.

Car collections

Along with a private jet, Nayanthara also owns quite an expensive collection of luxurious four-wheelers including a BMW 5 series worth Rs 74.50 Lakh as per Car Dekho and a Mercedes GLS 350D worth Rs 88 lakh. She also travels in cars like Toyota Innova Crysta, Ford Endeavour, and the stunning BMW 7-series, which reportedly cost Rs 1.76 crore among others.

Other business

Nayanthara launched her own skincare brand - The Lip Balm Company, in December 2021. She partnered with dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan and her lip balm brand claims to be the world's largest brand with over 100 variants. She also invested in a beverage brand for Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) industry named Chai Wale, according to a GQ India report.

Production house with husband Vignesh Shivan

Apart from these, Nayanthara also owns possessions like a production house with her husband Vignesh Shivan. The director and producer bankroll films that are mostly Nayanthara's and carry back home a huge sum. The production house is named Rowdy Pictures Banner and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 50 crores. It produced films like films Pebbles (2021), Rocky, Connect, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Koozhangal, and Netrikann.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other after meeting on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. The couple got hitched in the presence of close friends and family members back in June. Four months after their grand wedding in Chennai, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced they have become proud parents of twin boys via surrogacy. The twins are named Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.

Upcoming films

Nayanthara will be next seen in Jawan, her Hindi film debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee. Next up, she has a Tamil film titled Iraivan opposite Jayam Ravi. The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa.

