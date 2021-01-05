Lyricist and dialogue writer Rajeswara Prasad passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

His journey as a lyrics writer started after he was encouraged by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away recently after recovering from COVID 19.

In what has come as yet another shocking piece of news, lyricist and dialogue writer Rajeswara Prasad passed away in Chennai on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He has penned nearly 2,000 songs and wrote dialogues for about 300 movies. Though he has written thousands of songs and written dialogues for hundreds of movies, he is known for his fork for the Telugu dubbed version of Kamal Haasan’s films Panchathanthiram and Dasavatharam.

Raasaleela Vela from the film Aditya369, Mavayya Anna Pilupu from Muddula Mavayya, and Maatarani Mounamidi from the film Maharshi were some of his early hits. His journey as a lyrics writer started after he was encouraged by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away recently after recovering from COVID 19.

His sons Shashank and Rakendu Mouli are also popular writers. The line Chirunavvala Varamistava Chiti Nunchi Lechosta was the most popular one which he wrote in one of his songs, which later went on to become a massive hit, so that it was used by many other lyricists in their songs later. As soon as the news of his demise surfaced online, his fans offered condolences to the lyricist’s family. While some shared his photos and paid their respects, others remembered his famous songs. Well, it indeed is a huge loss to the entertainment industry that Rajeswara Prasad is no more.

