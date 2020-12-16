Lyricist Vairamuthu is hospitalised in Chennai due to sudden chest pain?

Reports about Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu's health condition have been doing rounds on social media.

Poet, lyricist and novelist of Tamil film industry, Vairamuthu was reportedly hospitalized in Chennai due to sudden chest pain. A few reports also state that he visited the hospital for a regular check-up today morning and returned home. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited from his team. During his 40-year film career, he has written over 7,500 songs and poems, which have won him seven National Awards.

During the #MeToo movement, Vairamuthu hit the headlines after he was accused of sexual harassment by singer Chinmayi Sripada and few others from the industry. Vairamuthu denied all allegations and said they are "filled with ulterior motives". Many anonymous accounts on social media had accused Vairamuthu in the last couple of years, stating that he had allegedly sexually harassed them at the hostels owned by him.

Also Read: Chinmayi Sripaada yet again shares an anonymous #MeToo complaint against poet lyricist Vairamuthu

Chinmayi Sripaada had also named singer Karthik on social media during the Me Too Movement. Sripaada raised voice in support of a woman who had a harrowing experience with Karthik.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :News 18

Share your comment ×