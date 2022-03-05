Lyricist Vivek walks out of Dhanush starrer Maaran citing creative differences

Dhanush-led action thriller Maaran has once again made headlines. It was announced that lyricist Vivek has co-written the project, but now, he has taken to Twitter and announced that he has moved out of the project due to creative differences.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vivek wrote, "Due to creative differences i chose to move out of #Maaran as a dialogue n screenplay writer. Thanks team for respecting my decision. Today I am part of some of d biggest movies in india as a dialogue n screenplay writer. Wil always remember dat Maaran was d starting point”.

Check out the post below:

Maaran will be released directly on OTT platform on March 11. Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie has been directed by Karthick Naren. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady opposite Dhanush, while Samuthirakani plays the antagonist. Smruthi Venkat, Master Mahendran, Bose Venkat, and Panda Prashanth will also be the part of film’s cast.

Recently, the makers launched the trailer of the action drama and after watching the clip a fan congratulated Vivek for the intriguing dialogues. To this he replied, "Very happy to see so much, such love towards #Maaran trailer n Dialogues. As many of U hav pointed out, Maaran is coming out as a stylish, commercial n emotional film. I m equally excited to watch d film like U. But those dialogues r not mine. Credits to the dialogue writer."

Before this, the cinematographers Yamini Yagnamurthy and Dinesh Krishnan have left Dhanush's projects, Naane Varuven and Vaathi, respectively.

