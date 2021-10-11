MAA Election 2021: Vishnu Manchu defeats Prakash Raj & becomes new president

MAA Election 2021: Vishnu Manchu defeats Prakash Raj & becomes new president
Vishnu Manchu has defeated his opponent Prakash Raj and became the new president of MAA 2021 ( Movie Artists Association). According to reports, Vishnu's father Mohan Babu played a major role in his son's victory as he threw his entire might to make the former win big at elections. 

This is time MAA elections were a huge affair as celebs came over in big numbers to cast their vote for the first time like never before. While biggies like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Jaya Pradha, Naga Babu, Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna castes their votes, Genelia D'Souza, Mehreen Pirzada and others came down from Mumbai to vote and support Vishnu Manchu. 

The intense campaigning by Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj gave the elections a flavour of state elections and dominated prime time debates of news channels. From calling Prakash Raj an outsider, to the war of words between Pawan Kalyan's and Vishnu Manchu, MAA election consisted of huge voltage drama like never before.

The end of MAA election was nothing less than a movie as well as major events caught the headlines. However, after a month of campaigning and drama, the results declared Vishnu Manchu and his team in the lead position. While Vishnu is the president, Srikanth from the Prakash Raj panel has become the vice president with the most votes.

Many celebs including Chiranjeevi, Hansika Motwani, Srinu Vaitla and others have congratulated Vishnu for becoming the new president of MAA. His wife Viranca also posted of him saying all hard work has finally succeeded. 

Credits: Vishnu Manchu Instagram


Anonymous : For public this hungama over MAA elections looks silly and laughable. For Maa members it is a battle to make ‘their’ person wins so that ultimately the power is in their hands. When do these people realize how stupid they appear to public with constant bickering?. Every time a team made a comment, next day the other team responded with more and more demeaning dialogues without realizing how low and immature they sounded. I watched all of their videos because it was a comedy show for me. I could use this kind of laugh
REPLY 0 13 hours ago

