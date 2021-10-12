MAA Elections 2021: After Prakash Raj, all the winning members of his panel officially resign

Prakash Raj gave his resignation yesterday to MAA- Movie artist association. Now according to the latest update, his panel members who won during the elections have officially resigned. Prakash Raj has announced the same and requested Vishnu Manchu to give all those posts to his panel members and fulfil the promises given by his panel.

"All our members resigning from our posts. Requesting Vishnu to give all these posts to his panel members & fulfil all the promises given by his panel. We will raise our voice & question in case any of the promises are not fulfilled," Prakash Raj. Reportedly, the actor spoke to the media in Hyderabad today and said there had been a massive cross-voting in the MAA elections.

Meanwhile, announcing his resignation from MAA after being associated for 21 years, Prakash Raj yesterday tweeted, "Hi my dear MAA members who stood by us .. There is a deeper meaning behind my resignation to MAA. We as a team know we are responsible towards the love n support you all have extended to us. We will NEVER let you all down ..will explain very soon. you will be proud of us."

Check out the Tweet below:

Hi my dear MAA members who stood by us .. There is a deeper meaning behind my resignation to MAA. We as a team know we are responsible towards the love n support you all have extended to us. We will NEVER let you all down ..will explain very soon. you will be proud of us — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 11, 2021

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021: Arguments to Mohan Babu losing his cool; 5 high voltage drama outside the polling booth

To unversed, Vishnu Manchu has defeated his opponent Prakash Raj and became the new president of MAA 2021 (Movie Artists Association). The elections took place on October 10 and witnessed who's who from the Telugu film industry to cast their vote.