MAA Elections 2021: Arguments to Mohan Babu losing his cool; 5 high voltage drama outside the polling booth

Elections for the MAA (Movie Artistes Association) took place today morning and many biggies from the Tollywood film industry made sure to cast their votes. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Jaya Pradha, Naga Babu, Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Akhil Akkineni, Nagarjuna and many others were spotted at the polling both today. Presidential candidates Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj were seen bonding with the celebs at the venue.

However, a lot took place during the voting session today. From Mohan Babu losing his cool in the polling booth to Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu hugging each other, here's a look at 5 things that hit the headlines from today's MAA Elections 2021.

1. Mohan Babu loses his cool: According to media reports, Mohan Babu lost his calm as he was unhappy with the way how the elections were unorganised. A few reports state Mohan Babu had caught someone rigging votes.

2. Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu hugging each other: Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu who were fighting for the president's pose were seen exchanging pleasantries and hugging each other. They even clicked photos and made sure to send out the right message about their rivalry being strictly business and not personal.

3. Heated argument between Prakash Raj and Naresh: A video of them yelling at each other with people surrounded has surfaced on social media. Post their heated argument, Prakash Raj and Naresh clarified that they are not at loggerheads.

4. Chiranjeevi's comment: The megastar also commented on the divisiveness caused by the poll campaign. According to a report in the Indian Express, Chiranjeevi said, “I think we should consider this election as an aberration and as a new normal. Such things are not good (for the industry). It was very unfortunate and we will try to avoid such situations in the future. No matter who comes to power, we will all work together to take MAA to the next level."

5. Fake votes, rigging allegations: The crowd outside the polling booth went berserk and a few were even forcefully escorted out of the venue after a non-MAA member entered the booth.

