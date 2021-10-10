MAA Elections 2021: Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menon, NBK, Chiranjeevi cast their votes; PHOTOS

Tollywood celebrities like megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK), Nithya Menon and others were spotted today as they arrived to cast their votes for Movie Artists Association (MAA) 2021 elections. This election is being fought between Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu to win the president's chair.

Also spotted arriving at the polling booth were Vishnu Manchu's family members Lakshmi Manchu, Manoj Manchu and Mohan Babu. Actress Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and Sumanth were among others clicked arriving. The celebrities were all smiles and posed for the paps as they reached the voting venue.

It is said to be a head-to-head fight between Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu. Ahead of the elections, Vishnu Manchu posted a selfie with Prakash Raj and wrote, "D Day!"

Recently, Mohan Babu requested Pawan Kalyan to come and vote for Vishnu Manchu in MAA elections. Taking to Twitter, Mohan Babu's replied to Pawan Kalyan, "Drag me into this topic for a long time. Happy. Now our elections are taking place. My son Manchu Vishnu is aware of the fact that he stood in our election ring. Elections will be held on October 10. After that I will wholeheartedly answer every word you ask. The important thing you have to do in the meantime is to get Vishnu Babu, like your brother, to vote for his team and win. "Thank you."