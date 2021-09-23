MAA Elections 2021: Vishnu Manchu introduces his panel members; Here's what fans have to say

MAA Elections 2021 will be held on October 10th, from 8 AM – 2 PM at Jubilee Hills Public School, Hyderabad. Vishnu Manchu, one of the contenders for the President's post has introduced his panel members ahead of the elections. Sharing the same on Twitter, Vishnu Manchu wrote, "For my MAA, our privilege and honor."

Raghu Babu – General Secretary

Babu Mohan – Executive Vice-President

Madhala Ravi & Prithviraj Balreddy aka 30 years Prudhvi – Vice President

Siva Balaji – Treasurer

Karate Kalyani & Gautham Raju – Joint Secretary

Executive Members of the panel are:

Archana aka Veda, Ashok Kumar, Geeta Singh, Harinath Babu, Jayavani, Malakpeta Shailaja, Manik, Poojitha, Rajeshwari Reddy, , Sampoornesh Babu, Sashank, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, Srilaxmi, Srinivasulu P, Swapna Madhuri, Vishnu Boppana, and Vadlapatla MRC.

Prakash Raj will contest against Manchu Vishnu in the Movie Artistes Association elections, to be held on October 10.

Members of Prakash Raj's panel: Executive Vice President – Srikanth Vice Presidents: 1. Banerjee 2. Hema General Secretary - Jeevihta Rajasekhar Joint Secretaries: 1. Uttej 2. Anitha Chaudhary Treasurer-Naginidu Executive Members in Prakash Raj Panel: Anasuya (Actress), Ajay, Bhoopal (Writer), Brahmaji (Actor), ETV Prabhakar, Govinda Rao (Writer), Khayyum (Actor), Kaushik (Actor), Pragati (Actress), Ramana Reddy (Actor), Sreedhar Rao (Actor), Shiva Reddy (Comedian), Sameer (Actor), Sudigali Sudheer (Actor), D Subba Raju, Suresh Kondeti (Producer), Tanish (Actor), Tarzan.

