Maa Inti Bangaaram on OTT: When and where to watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action comedy

After a record-breaking theatrical run that solidified its place in cinematic history, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Maa Inti Bangaaram is officially ready for its digital premiere. The action-packed drama, which captured audiences’ hearts and shattered box office expectations, will be available for streaming starting this week. Read on to know when and where to watch the actioner online!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is arriving on OTT

Following its theatrical release on June 19, 2026, director V. Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film of all time.

Lead by mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who also produced the film under her banner, the movie is touted as a full paisa wasool entertainer. For those who missed the film in theaters or wish to experience the action again, Maa Inti Bangaaram will begin streaming on JioHotstar starting July 17, 2026.

Recently Samantha shared the emotional journey behind the project. She recalled the industry skepticism surrounding a woman-led commercial entertainer, noting how many doubted the film's potential to draw crowds.

Defying these expectations, the film’s massive commercial success has sparked conversation about the capability and strength of female-driven narratives in mainstream cinema.

The film follows the story of Swarna, a woman who appears to be living a peaceful, traditional life but harbors a dangerous secret from her past. Formerly a trained assassin, Swarna is forced to confront her violent history when threats emerge that put her loved ones in peril.

The film masterfully balances intense action sequences with deep family emotions, offering a performance by Samantha lauded by critics and fans alike.

Alongside Samantha, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi, who provide strong support to the film's gripping narrative.

Don't miss the chance to stream one of the biggest commercial success stories of the year from the comfort of your home.

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